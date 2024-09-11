Could the women's American marathon record fall at this year's Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 13 poses an exciting opportunity for elite runners to capture record-breaking times -- and this year is no different. Could a women's record fall during the race?

The lineup, which was released earlier this summer, is highlighted by two of the "10 fastest women of all time" and the the second and third fastest American women of all time.

“We are accustomed to making history at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon,” Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski said in a statement. “With some of the fastest athletes in the world joining us this fall, we are hopeful to build on the tradition of great performances this year.”

For the Americans, Keira D'Amato and Betsy Saina headline the country's best.

D'Amato, the former American marathon record holder, will return to the starting line after being part of the broadcast team for the past two years.

“I have a special history with the Chicago Marathon,” said D’Amato who finished fourth in 2021. “The past two years I’ve run my mouth in the lead vehicle for NBC. I’m excited to get back to running my legs.”

D'Amato first broke the American marathon record in 2022 in Houston, topping a time that had stood for 16 years.

Emily Sisson broke that same record shortly after during the 2022 Chicago Marathon. D'Amato was among the long line of legendary female runners celebrating Sisson at the Chicago finish line that year.

Saina, who placed fifth in this year’s Tokyo Marathon, will look to record her first Chicago finish after dropping out of the race in 2019 due to illness. She's run the third-fastest marathon time of any American woman, one spot behind D'Amato.

Sara Hall and Emma Bates are also in the field for the Americans. Hall's best time of 2:20:32 comes from Chandler in 2020. Bates ran her best time in 2022 at the Boston Marathon with a 2:22:10 finish.

Among the most notable names at the starting line will be Sutume Kebede, of Ethiopia, who holds the fastest marathon in the women's field and whose finish at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon made her the eighth fastest of all time.

“I am extremely happy to come back to Chicago and run on a course that has proven to be very fast,” Kebede, who had a disappointing finish in the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, said in a statement. “After seeing what my teammate Kelvin Kiptum did last year, I want to come to Chicago to do something great.”

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich will also return to the start line in October. She won the race in both 2021 and 2022 while finishing runner-up during last year's 2023 race. Her 2:14:18 from the 2022 Chicago Marathon stands as the fourth-fastest time by a woman in history.

Here is the lineup for the women's elite division.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Professional Field – Women’s Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) Sutume Kebede ETH 2:15:55 (Tokyo, 2024) Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 2:16:24 (London, 2024) Degitu Azimeraw ETH 2:17:58 (London, 2021) Ashete Bekere Dido ETH 2:17:58 (Tokyo, 2022) Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Irine Cheptai KEN 2:18:22 (Hamburg, 2024) Keira D'Amato USA 2:19:12 (Houston, 2022) Betsy Saina USA 2:19:17 (Tokyo, 2024) Dorcas Tuitoek KEN 2:20:02 (Amsterdam, 2023) Mary Ngugi-Cooper KEN 2:20:22 (London, 2022) Sara Hall USA 2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020) Emma Bates USA 2:22:10 (Boston, 2022) Buze Diriba ETH 2:23:11 (Toronto, 2023) Sara Vaughn USA 2:23:24 (Chicago, 2023) Susanna Sullivan USA 2:24:27 (London, 2023) Gabi Rooker USA 2:24:35 (Chicago, 2023) Lindsay Flanagan USA 2:24:43 (Gold Coast, 2022) Nell Rojas USA 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) Stacey Ndiwa KEN 2:25:29 (Los Angeles, 2024) Laura Thweatt USA 2:25:38 (London, 2017) Lauren Hagans USA 2:25:56 (Duluth, 2023) Annie Frisbie USA 2:26:18 (New York, 2021) Jackie Gaughan USA 2:27:08 (Berlin, 2023) Dominique Scott RSA 2:27:31 (Chicago, 2023) Diane Nukuri USA 2:27:50 (London, 2015) Makena Morley USA 2:30:25 (Los Angeles, 2024) Anne Marie Blaney USA 2:30:43 (Orlando, 2024) Andrea Pomaranski USA 2:31:06 (Houston, 2023) Amy Davis-Green USA 2:33:09 (Orlando, 2024) Aubrey Frentheway USA Debut

The Chicago Marathon is not immune to seeing record-breaking times.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum obliterated the men's marathon world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, running it in 2 hours and 35 seconds. He overcame Eliud Kipchoge's previous record by 30 seconds with his time. Tragically, Kiptum later died shortly after in a car accident in February. He was 24.

At the 2022 Chicago Marathon, Emily Sisson defeated the women's American marathon record in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 29 seconds. She finished second place in the race to Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich, who ran 2:14:18; the second-fastest marathon time by a woman in history.

Let's not also forget Joan Benoit Samuelson broke the women's American marathon record in 1985 with a time of 2:21:21. The time still stands as the seventh-fastest time by an American woman today.

Three of the four fastest marathon times in women's history were run at the Chicago Marathon. Will spectators see another on Oct. 13?