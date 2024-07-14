Cubs select Florida State 3B Cam Smith in 2024 MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, FL – APRIL 09: Third baseman Cam Smith #24 of the Florida State Seminoles dives for a grounder during the game against the Florida Gators on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium on April 9, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. The #10 Seminoles defeated the #24 Gators 19 to 4. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have added an infield bat to their prospect pool, drafting Florida State third baseman Cam Smith with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Smith had a strong 2024 season for the Seminoles, belting a career high 16 home runs and adding 22 doubles. He drove in 57 RBI’s, and slashed .387/.488/.654 on the year.

MLB’s Theo DeRosa also reports that Smith has a strong arm and good fielding instincts, and called him “the best true third baseman” in this year’s class.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cubs have several solid corner infielders in their system, including No. 2 prospect Matt Shaw and No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr., but adding Smith to the mix will likely bolster their fielding options at the minor league level.

Smith also worked hard on his hitting approach during the season, boosting his batting average by more than 120 points and his on-base percentage by 162 points between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns for the Seminoles.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.