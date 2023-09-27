Trending
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard traded from Blazers to Bucks in three-team blockbuster, per report

Lillard will join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee

By Max Molski

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland.

Damian Lillard is finally getting traded out of Portland, but he will not be joining the Miami Heat.

Instead, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lillard has been dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also involves the Phoenix Suns.

Here is what each team involved in the trade is getting, according to Wojnarowski:

  • Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard
  • Portland Trail Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, 2029 Bucks first-round pick (unprotected) and first-round swap rights with Bucks in 2028 and 2030 (unprotected)
  • Phoenix Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson

More to come...

