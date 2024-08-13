Dearica Hamby sues WNBA and Aces over alleged discrimination for being pregnant

Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on June 28, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court Monday regarding her treatment from the Las Vegas Aces while pregnant.

Hamby's lawsuit alleged the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, leading to her January 2023 trade to the Sparks.

“We are aware of today’s legal filing and are reviewing the complaint," a WNBA spokesperson said.

The Aces did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but the club and coach Becky Hammon previously refuted the allegations. Hammon said in May 2023 that Hamby was traded for strategic reasons, namely putting the club in position to sign likely future Hall of Famer Candace Parker.

“We made the decision to move Hamby because we could get three bodies in her one contract, and we wanted to get three more people in," Hammon said at the time. “I think it’s very evident (with) who we signed on why we made the move.”

Hamby, a bronze-medal winner in 3x3 women's basketball in the recently completed Olympic Games, twice previously made public claims against the Aces.

The WNBA investigated the matter and in May 2023 suspended Hammon for two games without pay. The club also was docked their 2025 first-round draft pick for providing impermissible player benefits involving Hamby.

Hamby, however, insisted the league didn't go far enough. She filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September saying she was discriminated against and amended the filing in October.

According to the lawsuit, the EEOC ruled in May she had a “right to sue.”

“The WNBA is, at its core, a workplace, and federal laws have long shielded pregnant women from discrimination on the job," Hamby’s attorneys said in a statement. "The world champion Aces exiled Dearica Hamby for becoming pregnant and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist. Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight. That can’t be right in one of the most prosperous and dynamic women’s professional sports leagues in America.”

Hamby played for the organization from 2015-22, beginning when the Aces were based in San Antonio as the Stars. She was named the league Sixth Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and made the All-Star team three of the past four seasons.

This season, Hamby is averaging career highs 19.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Hamby's lawsuit is the latest off-court issue for the Aces.

They also are being investigated by the WNBA regarding a two-year sponsorship deal offered by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in which each player receives $25,000 per month and up to $100,000 per season.