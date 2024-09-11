DeChambeau, Rahm among top golfers teeing up in Chicago suburbs this weekend

LIV Golf will crown its individual champion later this week in suburban Bolingbrook, with some of the top golfers in the world hitting the links over the three-day tournament.

The tour’s individual title race has come down to just two golfers, as 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and highly heralded star Joaquin Niemann the lone players with a chance to grab the crown.

The field will be stacked with major champions as well, giving fans plenty of action to check out.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s event.

Where will the LIV Golf Chicago event be held?

Bolingbrook Golf Club will play host to LIV Golf this weekend, with golfers battling it out over 54 holes on the rolling, links-style course.

The course includes the picturesque 15th hole, with an island green that can play dramatically different based on which direction the wind is blowing.

Other key holes include the 11th, with a water hazard along the right side of the fairway, and the 5th, which can play in excess of 600 yards.

Who will compete for the individual title?

According to LIV Golf, Rahm and Niemann are mathematically the only players that can win the circuit’s individual title, which will be decided in Chicago.

Rahm, a two-time major champion who has excelled in his first season with LIV Golf, can capture the title if he finishes ahead of Niemann on the weekend.

Niemann can capture a title with a victory at Bolingbrook, or if he finishes with three more standings points than Rahm, according to officials.

What other golfers will be in the mix this weekend?

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion who most recently won the 2023 PGA Championship, will be in the mix to finish with a top-three spot on the circuit this season, according to tour officials.

Bryson DeChambeau, who won this year’s U.S. Open championship, will also be competing as he looks to lock up a top-10 spot in the standings, along with Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith and Tyrell Hatton.

You can get a full rundown of the field, and ticket information, on LIV Golf’s website.

How do LIV tournaments work?

Tournaments on LIV Golf are 54 holes, rather than the 72 of most PGA TOUR events, with a promotion and relegation system in place for players to get into the fields.

In addition to the individual component of tournaments, there are also team prizes available, with each team having a captain.

The team championships will be contested next week at Dallas’ Maridoe Golf Club.