No. 22 just hit No. 86...and counting.

With a triple in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history.

Clark became the new holder of the most WNBA triples made as a rookie, cashing in her 86th of the season.

rook's got range 🏹



Caitlin Clark's 86 three-pointers is a new @WNBA rookie record. pic.twitter.com/aPB1WeH5mT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 28, 2024

The 22-year-old did so with a stepback jumper over star defender Dijonai Carrington early in the first period.

The moment Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA rookie single-season three-point record 😤 pic.twitter.com/wSgZjj1wLp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2024

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, held the previous record with 85. That season, Howard shot 34.3% from deep on 7.3 attempts.

Clark still has about three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, so surpassing the 100 mark could soon be a reality. Nine games remain on Indiana's schedule.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Clark held a shooting percentage of 33.3% from long range on 8.5 attempts.

