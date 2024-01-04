Fire at Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's mansion started by kids playing with cigarette lighter

Fire rescue crews from Davie and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were able to get the fire under control within about two hours.

Taylor said the fire was limited to the attic and roof but said there was smoke damage in much of the house. Aerial footage showed a large hole in one section of the roof, along with smaller holes.

Crews were working to put out a fire at Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches Wednesday.

Hill, the Dolphins' star wide receiver, was at practice with the team Wednesday and not at the home when the fire broke out.

He rushed home and was seen hugging family members and his wife, as he walked with a boot on his foot.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the flames were contained to one room but said there was extensive water damage.

"He is going to be fine physically, mentally this is challenging," Rosenhaus said.

Property records showed Hill purchased the mansion in 2022 for $6.9 million.

The 9,300-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theater, a full-size basketball court, a massive pool and two guest houses.

Rapper Rick Ross, a neighbor of Hill, posted video on Instgram of the fire from his home.

"It's unfortunate the house caught on fire across the street but I checked with the firefighters, there's no one that was injured, everybody was out of the house," Ross said in the video.

Hill, 29, was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022 and signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million.