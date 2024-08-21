Floyd Mayweather returning to the ring for rematch against John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather will see a familiar face when he steps back into the ring for his next bout.

The boxing legend will face off against John Gotti III, the grandson of former Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, once again. The first tilt between the two was a controversial one, as a massive brawl inside the ring forced the match to stop before it could be completed.

Mayweather and Gotti III will look to settle the score in Mexico City this weekend. Here is everything to know about the rematch:

When is the Mayweather-Gotti III fight?

Mayweather and Gotti III will square off on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Where is the Mayweather-Gotti III fight?

Mayweather-Gotti III will be held at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City.

Mayweather arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday and was greeted with mariachis who were playing traditional music.

"I am very grateful to be here in Mexico City, a place full of history and world champions," Mayweather said. "It is an honor for me to fight in this country that has given so much to the world of boxing. See you soon in the ring."

How to watch the Mayweather-Gotti fight

Mayweather-Gotti III will be the co-main event for DAZN's event this Saturday.

The card will feature 12 matches in all and will air on DAZN starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mayweather-Gotti III is scheduled to begin at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Tale of the tape

Mayweather went 50-0 in his professional career with 27 knockouts. Gotti III, meanwhile, is 2-0 with one knockout in his career.