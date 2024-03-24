Here are the winners of the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The winners of the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K crossed the finish line Sunday, leading thousands of racers in the unofficial kickoff to outdoor running season in Chicago.

Nathan Martin, of Michigan, took the top spot in the men's race, finishing with an unofficial time of 23:08.

"Just amazing," he told NBC Chicago at the finish line, adding that he "was a little nervous coming in here trying to see how I do."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Martin had run the Shamrock Shuffle before, but 2024 marked his first win.

Nathan Martin won the 2024 Bank of Amerian Shamrock Shuffle and after the victory, he spoke with NBC Chicago's Jen DeSalvo about the race, his training and more

In the women's race, Amy Davis-Green finished in first place.

Davis-Green, who ran the Shuffle three years ago as one of her first road races as a professional runner, finished with an unofficial time of 25:54.

"I'm just so thankful for this. I love Chicago. It's great weather, a great thing to do," she said at the finish line.

Davis-Green said she hopes to return to the city to run the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon in the fall.

"I love the Chicago race circuit," she said.

The 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle female winner, Amy Davis-Green, spoke with NBC Chicago's Jen DeSalvo after winning her first race

The Shamrock Shuffle marked Davis-Green's first professional running victory.

The top finisher in the wheelchair race was Peter Ruiz, who finished with an unofficial time of 1:22:10. Nat Goldthwaite finished first for non-binary racers with an unofficial time of 31:06.

The top finishers paved the way as thousands of runners took over Chicago streets on a colder spring day.