How to watch 2024 Los Angeles Sevens rugby tournament

The season run-in heats up in Los Angeles this weekend.

By Sanjesh Singh

LA 7s
Getty

New Zealand’s All Blacks Sevens team celebrates with their trophy after winning the cup final against Argentina on the second day of the Los Angeles 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series event at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 26, 2023 in Carson, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2024 World Rugby Sevens Series is heating up.

Next up on the tournament list is Los Angeles, Calif, the fifth of eight worldwide cities hosting games this season.

The stakes are raising and the margin for error is extremely slim at this stage, especially for teams preparing for the Paris Olympics after the season.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens:

When is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

The LA sevens will run from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

Where is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., home of the LA Galaxy, is the venue for the tournament.

How to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens

The LA sevens will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, throughout the three days. Here's the schedule breakdown:

Fri., March 1Pool Play Day 17:20 p.m.Peacock
Sat., March 2Pool Play Day 2 – Part 112:20 p.m.Peacock
 Pool Play Day 2 – Part 24:51 p.m.Peacock
 Men’s Quarterfinals/Semifinals9:30 p.m.Peacock
Sun., March 3Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 112:20 p.m.Peacock
 Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 24:13 p.m.Peacock
 Finals7:30 p.m.Peacock

For a country-by-country breakdown, click here.

What are the standings for the men's table?

Team USA is just clinging onto a top-eight spot on the men's table. Here's how the ladder looks entering the fifth tournament in L.A.

  1. Argentina: 78 points
  2. Ireland: 54 points
  3. Fiji: 54 points
  4. New Zealand: 50 points
  5. Australia: 46 points
  6. South Africa: 46 points
  7. France: 36 points
  8. USA: 30 points

What are the standings for the women's table?

Team USA fares better on the women's side. Here's how things look:

  1. Australia: 72 points
  2. New Zealand: 66 points
  3. France: 62 points
  4. USA: 48 points
  5. Canada: 48 points
  6. Ireland: 42 points
  7. Fiji: 40 points
  8. Great Britain: 26 points

