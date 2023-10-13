How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland football game

A Big Ten clash takes place in College Park, Maryland, this weekend as the Terrapins host the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Maryland (5-1, 2-1) got out to an impressive 5-0 start and looked to potentially be on its way to a major upset of then-No. 4 Ohio State last week. But after being tied 10-10 at halftime, the Buckeyes pulled away for a 37-17 victory.

The Terrapins now look to get back on track against a struggling Illinois team. The Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-3) sit last in the Big Ten West, with their only wins coming against Toledo and FAU. Illinois most recently fell to Nebraska, 20-7, at home.

So, will the Terrapins get back in the win column, or will the Fighting Illini pull off an upset for their first conference victory? Here's how to watch Illinois-Maryland.

When is the Illinois vs. Maryland football game?

Illinois and Maryland will square off on Saturday, Oct. 14.

What time does the Illinois vs. Maryland football game start?

Kickoff from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

What TV channel is the Illinois vs. Maryland football game on?

NBC will air Illinois-Maryland.

How to stream the Illinois vs. Maryland football game live

The Big Ten showdown will also be available to stream on Peacock and online here.