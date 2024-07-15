Social media reacts to national anthem performance by Ingrid Andress at Home Run Derby

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Oh, say, can you hear?

Many who can were not pleased with the rendition of the national anthem by singer Ingrid Andress on Monday.

The four-time Grammy nominee performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Listeners immediately voiced their displeasure with the performance by the 32-year-old country singer on social media. Some grouped it into the category of one of the worst national anthem performances of all time alongside infamous renditions by Fergie, Carl Lewis and Roseann Barr and others…

My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever pic.twitter.com/FnJUNjWe6l — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm trying to not laugh at the National Anthem has me dying😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fyzuYzSO9z — CBain (@cbain100) July 16, 2024

Remember Whitney Houston's National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl? This is the exact opposite — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) July 16, 2024

Billing the Derby for new ear drums — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) July 16, 2024

Ran to twitter as soon as I saw Ingrid Andress was doing the national anthem at the Home Run Derby… pic.twitter.com/ePI6e2enRB — Antone Little (@antonelittle) July 16, 2024

The Home Run Derby National Anthem pic.twitter.com/xmRnJ1idDG — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) July 16, 2024

Quick reaction to that Ingrid Andress National Anthem pic.twitter.com/GtWImj3Snz — Stew Pidhed (@nostalgicnerd96) July 16, 2024

🚨HOME RUN DERBY CHANGE🚨



7/15 @Rangers



Pregame: The national anthem sung by Ingrid Andress has been changed to an error instead of a hit.



Change 1 for HRD#HRDerby pic.twitter.com/c2bGMpH2CP — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) July 16, 2024

one of the worst renditions of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard at the Home Run Derby tonight.



Borderline disrespectful to the flag. pic.twitter.com/jJRPYNUzX8 — Luke (@luke_brocks) July 16, 2024

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/GCKdILwQsE — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 16, 2024

It is impressive that this Ingrid Andress has missed every single note. That was painful #HomeRunDerby — David Marcus (@THEDavidMarcus) July 16, 2024

Please note anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again 👀



- BARTLETT POLICE pic.twitter.com/OLVcjUu5er — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) July 16, 2024

This National Anthem at the Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/80O9Aq1gDC — Chris Correa (@ChrisCorrea15) July 16, 2024

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/sco32cNMuO — OzunaFromTheBraves (@seniorzapo) July 16, 2024

Who the hell singing the national anthem lmao #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/SZQyafp9DP — Paulos (@yosephpaulos) July 16, 2024

Just when I thought nothing could unite this country, America comes together to dunk on — and I say this as politely and objectively as possible — the worst national anthem performance of all time. #HomeRunDerby #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/ov4hWv9X3F — Moonlight Graham 🌙✨ (@ReeceKelleyG) July 16, 2024

Andress, a Michigan native who has released two albums, broke through in 2019 with her single "More Hearts Than Mine." She went on to earn three Grammy nominations in 2021 for Best New Artist, Best Country Song and Best Country Album for her debut record "Lady Like." She was nominated in 2023 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking."