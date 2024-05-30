Local hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield will have to find space in her already stuffed trophy case for one more piece of hardware. The Palos Heights native helped Minnesota win the first Walter Cup to conclude the first season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Coyne Schofield scored a goal in Minnesota’s Cup-clinching win on Wednesday night, and added three assists earlier in the team’s playoff run. Coyne Schofield also got the honor of being the first player to lift the Walter Cup as Minnesota’s captain.

THE WALTER CUP HAS BEEN LIFTED!🏆 pic.twitter.com/QN8Ct1A3Vt — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) May 30, 2024

In addition to being a PWHL champion, Coyne Schofield has a bevy of international medals to her name. She has one Olympic gold medal from Team USA’s victory at Pyeongchang, plus two Olympic silvers. Coyne Schofield also won gold at the IIHF Women’s World Championships an incredible six times, with four more silvers. Finally, she helped the United States U18 team win gold at the World Championships twice, with another silver.

Coyne Schofield remains the all-time leading scorer in IIHF U18 Women's World Championship tournament history with 33 points (22 goals, 11 assists) in 15 games.