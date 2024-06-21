Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink sustained an injury and was assisted off the court by Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby during a WNBA game between Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun on June 18, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shared a heartbreaking message on social media after sustaining an ACL injury that will sideline her for the rest of the WNBA season and the Paris Olympics.

Brink, who was selected to play on the U.S. 3x3 women's basketball team, suffered a torn ACL Tuesday night during the team's loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Needless to say, Brink's heart was shattered.

"You never think it will happen to you," Brink said in her social media post. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger."

Brink, a 6-foot-4 forward from Stanford who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft — behind the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark — tried to stay positive about the unfortunate situation.

"I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it," she added. "It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later.I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied."

The 22-year-old Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in her first season for Los Angeles (4-11). She's tied with A'ja Wilson for the second-most blocks in the WNBA.

