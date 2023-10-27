NASCAR at Martinsville: Entry list, watch info, TV schedule, drivers to watch

Ross Chastain (No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Moose Fraternity Chevrolet) makes contact with Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Toyota) during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on Oct. 30, 2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va.

The final elimination race of the 2023 NASCAR playoffs is here.

It’s the final race in the Round of 8, with six drivers fighting for the final two spots in the Championship 4. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell punched the first two tickets to the title race, and the full quartet will be set after Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville, a half-mile paperclip-shaped oval, is the oldest track in NASCAR. Races have been held at the track every year since the sport was founded in 1948. Last year, one of the most memorable moments in the track’s history occurred on the final lap when Ross Chastain rode the wall into the Championship 4 with his now-famous “Hail Melon” move.

What’s in store for the Round of 8 finale this year? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville:

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville entry list?

Thirty-six drivers will race at Martinsville – the 32 full-timers, plus four others.

Three of those four are veterans who race part-time – Ryan Newman, J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod. Additionally, Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar will make his eighth career Cup start.

Here’s the full entry list for Martinsville (car numbers, driver names, team names and sponsors):

No. 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Moose Fraternity

No. 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Menards

No. 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops

No. 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza

No. 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com

No. 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King’s Hawaiian

No. 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge

No. 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, BetMGM

No. 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts

No. 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield

No. 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx

No. 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Discount Tire

No. 14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors

No. 15, J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing

No. 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries

No. 17, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Nexletol

No. 19, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance

No. 20, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Interstate Batteries

No. 21, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft/Quick Lane

No. 22, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell/Pennzoil

No. 23, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Xfinity

No. 24, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, PODS

No. 31, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection

No. 34, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, StageFront.VIP

No. 38, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Quincy Compressor

No. 41, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, United Rentals

No. 42, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, Sunseeker Resort

No. 43, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Allegiant

No. 45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy

No. 47, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger

No. 48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Financial

No. 51, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co.

No. 54, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy

No. 77, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Ferris Commercial Mowers

No. 78, B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Superior Logistics

No. 99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Jockey Outdoors by Luke Bryan

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Martinsville?

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville is set for Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice, around 1:20 p.m. ET. Each car from the two practice groups will make two laps in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get two laps to set the top 10 starting order, while positions 11 through 36 are set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Bristol

Saturday, Oct. 28 (USA Network and streaming online)

Sunday, Oct. 29 (NBC, Peacock and streaming online)

Xfinity 500: 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com

NASCAR Post Show: 5:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

NASCAR playoff standings, clinching scenarios for Martinsville

Larson and Bell are the only two drivers locked into the Championship 4 based on their wins at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami, respectively.

That leaves six drivers fighting to advance in this race, the final event in the Round of 8. Drivers can move on by either winning at Martinsville or not being one of the bottom four drivers in the points standings. Byron can mathematically clinch his spot in the Championship 4 regardless of what anyone else does, but everyone else is in a precarious position.

Here’s the playoff standings and clinching scenarios for Martinsville (clinching scenarios will change throughout the race depending on stage points):

1. Kyle Larson, clinched with win at Las Vegas

2. Christopher Bell, clinched with win at Homestead-Miami

3. William Byron, +30 points above the cut line

Clinches with 36 points (2nd-place finish with one stage point, 3rd-place finish with two stage points, etc.)

4. Ryan Blaney, +10 points above the cut line

—

5. Tyler Reddick, -10 points below the cut line

6. Martin Truex Jr., -17 points below the cut line

7. Denny Hamlin, -17 points below the cut line

8. Chris Buescher, -43 points below the cut line

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

NASCAR Martinsville past winners, race history

Two drivers facing elimination are, historically, two of the best at Martinsville. Hamlin has five Martinsville wins (2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2015) and 2,226 laps led in 35 career starts at his home track, while Truex is a three-time winner (2019, 2020, 2021).

Busch (2016, 2017) and Keselowski (2017, 2019) have both won at Martinsville twice. Additionally, there are eight one-time Martinsville winners racing on Sunday: Harvick (2011), Newman (2012), Logano (2018), Elliott (2020), Bowman (2021), Byron (2022), Bell (2022) and Larson (2023).

NASCAR at Martinsville betting odds, favorites

It usually takes a seasoned veteran to win at Martinsville, but that line of thinking has been proven wrong in recent years.

Five of the last six races at Martinsville have been won by a driver 30 or younger with no prior victories at the track. That could make Sunday’s elimination race even tougher to predict.

If you’re looking strictly at data, Hamlin is usually the man to beat. He has a series-leading five wins, 18 top-fives, 24 top-15s, 2,226 laps led and 104.9 driver rating in 35 starts. His 10.3 average finish trails only Blaney (9.5 in 15 starts).

Some of the other top Martinsville drivers include Logano (11.1 average finish in 29 starts), Busch (12.4 in 36 starts), Keselowski (12.5 in 27 starts) and Elliott (13.0 in 16 starts). If you’re looking for a specific team to dominate at the Paperclip, Hendrick Motorsports (Larson, Elliott, Byron, Bowman) and Joe Gibbs Racing (Hamlin, Truex, Bell, Gibbs) have combined to win eight straight races dating back to October 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the odds to win at Martinsville before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:

Denny Hamlin, +300

Kyle Larson, +600

William Byron, +750

Martin Truex Jr., +900

Ryan Blaney, +1000

Tyler Reddick, +1300

Christopher Bell, +1700

Chris Buescher, +2500

Ross Chastain, +3500

What is the weather for Martinsville, Virginia, this weekend?

NBC Washington is predicting ideal weather conditions for racing this weekend. There’s less than a 10% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s each day. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.