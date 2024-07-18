NASCAR is back at the Brickyard.

While Indianapolis Motor Speedway is traditionally reserved for open-wheel cars, stock cars will take the track this weekend. This year marks the 30th anniversary of NASCAR’s first visit to the Brickyard, which was famously won by a 23-year-old named Jeff Gordon.

Since Gordon’s debut win, NASCAR has made annual trips to Indy and created its own legacy. From the kissing of the bricks tradition to the move to the road course, the series has made its mark on the iconic speedway.

So, who is racing in Indy? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 Brickyard 400:

NASCAR Brickyard 400 entry list, drivers

Thirty-nine drivers will race in Indianapolis – the 34 full-timers, plus five others.

Four-time Brickyard 400 winner Jimmie Johnson headlines the “open” entries, as he makes his sixth start of the season for Legacy Motor Club. Other part-time entries include A.J. Allmendinger for Kaulig Racing, Ty Dillon for Richard Childress Racing, Cody Ware for Rick Ware Racing and B.J. McLeod for MBM Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for the Brickyard:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Moose Fraternity 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing SENIX Tools 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Panini/Caitlin Clark 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Body Guard 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Cheddar's 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Bass Pro Shops 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing HighPoint.com 15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Zeam 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Campers Inn RV 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Castrol 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Auto-Owners Insurance 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Draiver 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing U.S. Air Force 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 33 Ty Dillon Richard Childress Racing Titan Risk Solutions 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Horizon Hobby 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye Barker Fire & Safety 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kleenex 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Fraternal Order of Eagles 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 66 B.J. McLeod MBM Motorsports Coble Enterprises 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Carvana 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 Brickyard 400 entry list

Is the Brickyard 400 a road course?

No, the Brickyard 400 is not a road course in 2024.

NASCAR will return to the iconic oval course this season after three years using the track’s infield road course. The circuit had mixed results, but drivers are thrilled to be returning to the “big” track as the Brickyard 400 once again becomes a crown jewel event for the series.

When is the Brickyard 400 this year?

The Brickyard 400 is set for Sunday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be a practice session on Friday and qualifying on Saturday. All 39 drivers will participate in a 50-minute free practice session. Then, the 39 drivers will be split into two groups (found here) for two-round qualifying.

Here’s how it works:

Each driver will make one lap in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get one lap to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Rick Allen (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Friday, July 19 (streaming)

Saturday, July 13 (USA Network and streaming)

Qualifying: 1 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Sunday, July 14 (NBC and streaming)

NASCAR Brickyard winners list, race history

Just three of the 39 drivers in the field are past winners in Indy.

Johnson leads the way with four victories (2006, 2008, 2009, 2012), but he’s struggled in his part-time return to the series over the past two seasons. The semi-retired Hall of Famer hasn’t finished better than 28th in five starts this year.

After Johnson, past Brickyard winners include Busch (2015, 2016) and Keselowski (2018).

Brickyard 400 predictions, picks, favorites

Elite drivers rise to the top at the Brickyard.

Of the 27 races held on the Indy oval, 22 were won by series champions. The other five include 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Rudd, 18-race winners Kasey Kahne and Ryan Newman and former Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray. The only true outlier is Paul Menard, whose only career Cup win came at the Brickyard in a 2011 fuel-mileage race.

So, where does that send us as we look to predict this race? All eyes should be on Hamlin.

He isn’t a champion, but he has the most wins ever by a driver without a title. The 43-year-old driver has seven career crown jewel wins (three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coke 600), leaving just the Brickyard left. Hamlin has five top-fives in 15 Brickyard starts.

Then there’s the past champions, who have all been contenders in this race. Johnson, Busch and Keselowski are the only former winners, but Truex, Larson and Logano have all been close. Truex had four top-10s in his last five Indy starts, Larson finished fifth in 2017 and Logano has a series-best 10.6 average finish in 12 starts.

The series’ two youngest champions, Blaney and Elliott, could also challenge for the win. Blaney won in Pocono last Sunday at a track somewhat comparable to Indy. Elliott, meanwhile, had the second-most green flag passes in Pocono (98) before finishing ninth.

With all that being said, expect a Hall of Fame-caliber driver to be kissing the bricks on Sunday.

Indianapolis weather for NASCAR

As of Thursday afternoon, NBC Chicago is predicting a beautiful weekend in Speedway, Indiana.

There’s a 7% chance of rain on Saturday and a 6% chance of rain on Sunday. There will be partly cloudy skies on race day as temperatures could reach 84 degrees.