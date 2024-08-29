NBC Sports Chicago to celebrate 20 years as local TV home for Chicago sports fans

After 10,000+ LIVE professional/collegiate/high school game productions, surrounding studio shows, countless hours of original programming, along with 51 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, NBC Sports Chicago – THE local television home of Chicago Sports since 2004 – will take a look back at two amazing decades of unparalleled local sports coverage in a brand new retrospective special entitled, NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years. The half-hour special will premiere on Tuesday, September 3 immediately following White Sox Postgame Live (8:30 PM CT, time approx.), exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago.

Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago cornerstones Pat Boyle and Chuck Garfien, NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will take viewers back in time to the regional sports network’s early years when Comcast SportsNet Chicago entered the homes of local sports fans on October 1, 2004 with clips from the regional sports network’s very first program Chicago Tribune Live with host Dan Jiggetts, which was followed by the network’s signature local sports news & highlights program, SportsNite,with primary co-anchors Pat Boyle & Kerry Sayers. The celebratory special will take viewers from the early days of Comcast SportsNet to present day NBC Sports Chicago, showcasing the network’s acclaimed roster of on-air and behind-the-scenes talent.

NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will also include numerous championship moment segments covering the 2005 White Sox World Series title, three Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships (2010, 2013, 2015), the long-awaited 2016 Cubs World Series title, the Bears run to the Super Bowl in 2006, the Bulls playoff runs with NBA MVP Derrick Rose, along with many additional moments that defined NBC Sports Chicago’s legacy of expert team coverage.

The special will also celebrate the personalities and most entertaining interviews over the past two decades featuring memorable soundbites from players, coaches, managers and front office execs, along with the most impactful calls from NBC Sports Chicago’s award-winning broadcasters including Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, Pat Foley & Eddie Olczyk and Stacey King, among others. Plus, the special will also include a light-hearted blooper reel and additional rare footage captured by the network’s photographers over the years.

“The past 20 years have been one of the greatest periods of time in Chicago sports history, said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “We were truly honored to deliver the finest coverage of the entire Chicago sports scene, each and every day, to our viewers. Most importantly, we are grateful for everything the fans gave to us.”

“NBC Sports Chicago has been a part of countless special events over the past two decades and our celebratory special will bring back those memories and feel-good moments to our viewers,” added John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “From championship celebrations to Buehrle no-hitters, to D-Rose dunks, to Kane & Toews taking over the city, our special will celebrate these great moments and much more.”

NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will also pay tribute to the late Jim Corno, who was at the helm of Comcast SportsNet Chicago on Day 1 and was instrumental in launching every regional sports network in Chicago television history, which included SportsVision, SportsChannel and Fox Sports Chicago.

In addition to the September 3 premiere date, NBC Sports Chicago: Celebrating 20 Years will re-air throughout the month through September 30 on the main NBC Sports Chicago channel location and NBC Sports Chicago Plus (+). Viewers are urged to check their on-screen channel guides for exact air dates/times.