NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of properties -- NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and NBC Sports Chicago -- will deliver the most comprehensive, multiplatform coverage to date for the upcoming 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (Sunday, October 8 beginning at 7 a.m. CT).

Featuring eight-straight hours of linear/digital coverage in both English and Spanish, over 35 cameras and over 180 on-air/behind-the-scenes staffers being utilized throughout the 26.2-mile course, viewers will experience the excitement and glory of one the one of the world’s most popular sporting events like never before. This year also marks NBC Chicago’s 16th consecutive year producing the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and its 20th overall.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the biggest events on the calendar every year, and there’s even more to celebrate this coming Sunday as we hit 45 years of the race and its celebratory one millionth finisher,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “From behind-the-scenes to in front of the camera, our months of multiplatform preparation will come together as one resulting in live broadcasts and expanded digital coverage that is second to none.”

“Now in its 45th year, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon has grown to become one of the world’s premier road races and we’re proud to once again partner with NBCUniversal Local Chicago to bring the sights and sounds of race day to viewers locally, nationally and internationally across multiple platforms,” added Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s live, multiplatform coverage details for the upcoming 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon:

LIVE COVERAGE DETAILS (LINEAR / DIGITAL) -- 7:00-11:00 AM CT

LIVE TELEVISION BROADCAST (linear): NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago

LIVE STREAM (websites): NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com, NBCSportsChicago.com

LIVE STREAM (apps): NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago

NBC CHICAGO NEWS 24/7 LIVE STREAMING CHANNEL: 24/7 Chicago News: Watch NBC 5 Right Here, Wherever You Are – NBC Chicago

PLEASE NOTE: Live stream (via websites/apps) will be made available to ALL viewers in United States and Mexico. In addition, the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on the following streaming platforms: Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: “FINISH LINE CAM” -- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Immediately following the conclusion of NBCU Local Chicago’s live linear broadcast of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, viewers can look forward to four additional hours of live marathon coverage via the “Finish Line Cam,” featuring stationary cameras fixed on thousands of additional runners crossing the coveted finish line. The digitally-exclusive “FinishLine Cam” can be viewed on NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com, NBCSportsChicago.com and on all three station apps, as well as the NBC Chicago News streaming channel.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For full details on this year’s race, including runner profiles, video features, race prep guides for both runners and spectators, information on street closures, runner tracking details and much more, please visit the following link: Bank of America Chicago Marathon – NBC Chicago

TALENT ROSTER (NBC 5 CHICAGO / TELEMUNDO CHICAGO)

Please note NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon live 7:00-11:00 AM race day coverage teams below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Marion Brooks (studio host)

(studio host) Leila Rahimi (on-site host)

(on-site host) Carrie Tollefson (race analyst)

(race analyst) Ed Eyestone (race analyst)

(race analyst) Amanda McGrory (wheelchair race analyst)

(wheelchair race analyst) Keira D’Amato (on-course analyst)

(on-course analyst) Diego Estrada (on-course analyst)

(on-course analyst) Stefan Holt (post-race reporter)

(post-race reporter) Alex Maragos (start/finish line reporter)

(start/finish line reporter) Jen DeSalvo (start/finish line reporter)

(start/finish line reporter) Kevin Jeanes (weather reporter)

(weather reporter) Kate Chappell (on-course reporter, Chinatown)

(on-course reporter, Chinatown) Michelle Releford (on-course reporter, Pilsen)

(on-course reporter, Pilsen) Cortney Hall (on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”)

(on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”) Matt Rodrigues (on-course reporter, Wacker & Wells/Bank of America “cheer section”)

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

H é ctor Lozano (studio host)

(studio host) Anabel Monge (studio host)

(studio host) Raúl Delgado (on-site host)

(on-site host) Luis Posso (race analyst)

(race analyst) Juan Luis Barrios (race analyst)

(race analyst) Saúl Mendoza (wheelchair race analyst)

(wheelchair race analyst) Diego Estrada (on-course analyst/reporter)

(on-course analyst/reporter) Iris Berríos (on-course reporter)

(on-course reporter) Priscilla Ferreyra (on-course reporter)

(on-course reporter) Ivon Espitia (on-course reporter)

(on-course reporter) Jessica Suárez (on-course reporter)

(on-course reporter) Jorge DeSantiago (on-course reporter)

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

From a social media standpoint, fans can look forward to exclusive “Sights & Sounds” race day coverage on all three NBCU Local Chicago properties via Instagram/IG Stories, TikTok, Facebook and X (Twitter). Please note the following breakdown and corresponding social handles:

NBC 5 CHICAGO:

Instagram/IG Stories (@nbcchicago), TikTok (@nbcchicago), Facebook (Facebook.com/nbcchicago), X (@nbcchicago)

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO:

Instagram/IG Stories (@telemundochicago), TikTok (@telemundo.chicago), Facebook (Facebook.com/TelemundoChicago), X (@TelemundoCHI)

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO:

Instagram/IG Stories (@NBCSChicago), TikTok (@nbcschicago), Facebook (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago), X (@NBCSChicago)

NBC 5 NEWS / SPORTS SUNDAY / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

Complete race day recap coverage, featuring highlights and interviews, can be seen on Sunday’s editions of NBC 5 News & Sports Sunday (featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Ruthie Polinsky) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago (featuring Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado). NOTE: NBC 5 News is also available for viewing on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Viewers can watch complete re-airs of this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Monday, October 9 at 7:00 PM (NBC Sports Chicago), Friday, October 13 at 6:30 PM (NBC Sports Chicago) and Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM (NBC Sports Chicago+).