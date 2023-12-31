NYE LIVE: Countdown to midnight with NBC 5's ‘A Very Chicago New Year'

NOTE: The "A Very Chicago New Year" special will appear live in the player above as it begins at 11 p.m.

The countdown to midnight is on in Chicago, and NBC 5 is going big with this year's celebration.

"A Very Chicago New Year" kicks off at 11 p.m. Sunday and will off viewers a look inside some of the biggest venues and parties around Chicago and the suburbs. It will even feature the chance to win thousands of dollars.

From an all-star lineup of hosts and performers, to a look at Chicago's magnificent midnight fireworks display, watch live in the player above or on NBC Chicago as you ring in 2024.

Here's what to know:

How to watch live

IMPORTANT LIVE STREAMING DETAILS : In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, viewers can also watch /;A Very Chicago New Year" on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

Fans can also watch "A Very Chicago New Year" via NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

Who will be part of NBC 5's 'A Very Chicago New Year' special?

Hosts include Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel in Highland Park, Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall in Bridgeport and NBC 5 News anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host and Chicago-area native Marley Sherwood in downtown Chicago.

Where will the show be live from?

HIGHLAND PARK – Music legend Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel return to NBC 5 Chicago’s A Very Chicago New Year telecast featuring an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park IL. Billy will be joined by some of Chicagoland’s most talented jazz musicians as we transport back in time for a prohibition inspired party with live music, swanky cocktails and special guests.

BRIDGEPORT – Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall will be broadcasting live from the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The Ramova, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, officially reopens next month and this year’s NYE party will be the venue’s first major public event in decades. NBC 5’s NYE broadcast from the Ramova will take place from “The Pleasure Palace” thrown by acclaimed LBGTQ+ party planners, Slo Mo. To purchase tickets, please visit the following link: https://www.slomoparty.com/events/2023/11/22/slo-mo-new-years-eve-at-the-ramova-theatre

DOWNTOWN CHICAGO – NBC Chicago weekend anchor Evrod Cassimy will be joined by Country Music Television (CMT) host Marley Sherwood at the historic Palmer House Hilton in the heart of downtown Chicago. Chicago contestants from the popular reality show Love is Blind are also scheduled to join the live on-site broadcast. In addition, NBC 5’s downtown Chicago NYE coverage will also feature the annual fireworks extravaganza from Offshore at Navy Pier. To purchase tickets to the Palmer House Hilton’s NYE bash, please visit the following link: www.newyearscountdown.com

LANSING, IL – Comedian Correy Bell brings us coverage from The Rhoyal Bistro Live in south suburban Lansing. Newly opened this year, Rhoyal Bistro is known for its live music & delicious food. Bell is a Chicago comedy mainstay and has opened for the likes of Mo’Nique, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Buy tickets here: https://therhoyalbistrolive.ticketspice.com/nye-2024

Who are the performers?

There will be indie rock sensation Mt. Joy performing live from The Salt Shed, Billy Corgan & Friends at Madam ZuZus in Highland Park, Ivan Cornejo at the Aragon Ballroom and a Slo 'Mo at the Ramova Theatre.

How can you win money?

As part of the celebration, you can put your knowledge on Chicago trivia to the test and play for money to start off your new year on a fortunate note.

Viewers at home can play live “Chicago Trivia” for a chance to win $2,024 via a special on-screen QR code. One lucky winner will have to answer all 10 questions correctly to win the prize!

The game starts after 11 p.m. Rules and regulations, listed below, apply. Play here.