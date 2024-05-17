Shortly after Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, the organization said it was delaying Play of Round 2 "due to an accident near the course."

According to ESPN, Scheffler had failed to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation.

"UPDATE," the PGA Championship tweeted early Friday morning. "Round 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship is delayed due to an accident near the course."

In a following tweet, the organization said that all play of Round 2 would be delayed one hour and minutes from its originally published time. "Play of Round 2 will begin at 8:35 a.m.," the tweet said. "All spectator gates will open at 8 a.m."

The 2024 PGA Championship, taking place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, began Thursday and runs through Sunday. Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, was set to start the second round at 8:48 a.m. He was due to play a little after 10 a.m.

An AP reported stated traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions Friday morning on the only road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club, with dozens of police cars flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance.

Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic.

ESPN said Scheffler drove past a police officer in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle. ESPN said Scheffler drove past an officer, who screamed at him to stop and then attached himself to the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN watched this unfold. He said police pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

“Scheffler was then walked over to the police car, placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me,’” Darlington said. “He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

The PGA of America did not immediately have a comment.

With cars backed in the morning darkness, other PGA-marked vehicles tried to move slowly toward the entrance. Traffic finally began to move slowly a little before 7 a.m.

It was a surreal start to what already has been a wild week of weather — the Masters champion and top-ranked in the world, dressed in workout clothes with his hands in cuffs behind his back amid flashing flights.

Darlington said police were not sure who he was. He said an officer asked him to leave and when he identified himself being with the media, he was told, “There’s nothing you can do. He’s going to jail.”

Darlington said another police officer later approached with a notepad and asked if he knew the name of the person they put in handcuffs.

Scheffler is coming off four victories in his last five tournaments, including his second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting on the birth of his first child, a son that was born May 8.

Scheffler opened with a 4-under 67 and was five shots out of the lead as he tries to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.