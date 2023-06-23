Podcast: Dave Bolland reminisces on 17 Seconds, 10-year anniversary of 2013 Stanley Cup

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau catch up with Dave Bolland to discuss the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Stanley Cup clinching game. Bolland talks about the 24-game point streak to open the season, the injuries he dealt with during the season, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to Detroit, 17 Seconds against Boston, and much more.
3:00 - Bolland on the 2012-13 lockout and fearing the season would be canceled
6:37 - Bolland on starting the season with a 21-0-3 record
8:39 - Bolland on battling multiple injuries during the season
10:51 - Bolland on overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to Detroit and the Jonathan Toews-Brent Seabrook penalty box moment
14:49 - Bolland on his hit that helped set up the Seabrook overtime winner in Game 7 vs. Detroit
18:26 - Bolland on 17 Seconds, what he remembers most about it
20:50 - Bolland on what happened to the 2013 Stanley Cup game-winning puck
25:03 - Bolland on the differences between the 2010 Stanley Cup team and 2013
Watch the full podcast: