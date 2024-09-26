Read Derrick Rose's statement about his retirement from the NBA

NBA MVP Derrick Rose is officially retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons, the former Chicago Bulls player announced on Instagram Thursday morning.

"You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain," the post read in part. "You showed me what love truly meant."

The posts showed Rose, 35, sitting at a desk and reading his statement from a full-page ad in a newspaper. Reports say Rose took full-page ads out in newspapers across six different cities -- Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit and Memphis -- to thank each fan base.

The caption of the Rose's read appeared philosophical. "The psychological assumption automatically provides the means to fulfill the dream desire," it said.

The full statement from Rose can be found below:

Thank you, my first love.

You believe in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain. You showed me what love truly meant. You turned the court into my sanctuary, a home where I could express myself freely. You made every early morning and late night we spent together worth every drop of sweat. You reminded me that I could always rely on you, that in every moment of doubt, you would show me what I'm capable of. You introduced me to new places and cultures that a kid from Chicago could have never imagined. You taught me that every loss was a lemon and every win was a reason to be grateful. You offered wisdom that was not just about the game, but about life, discipline, hard work, perseverance. You showed me that passion is something to cherish, ensuring that I pour my heart into every dribble, every shot, every play. You stood by me even when the world seemed against me, unconditionally, waiting for me to pick you up. You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days. You told me it's okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you'll always be part of me, no matter where life takes me.

Forever yours,

Derrick Rose

Rose, a point guard from Englewood, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bulls in 2008, and won Rookie of the Year in the 2008-09 season. He became the youngest player to win the MVP award in 2010. After eight years with the Bulls, his run ended when Chicago traded him in 2016 to the New York Knicks.

As Bulls fans know, Rose was banged up with injuries for much of his NBA career, after he suffered a devastating ACL tear in 2012. He tore his medial meniscus twice, once in 2013 and again in 2015.