Reports: Jimmy Garoppolo out vs. Bears with back injury

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Jimmy Garoppolo this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

Garoppolo sustained a back injury against the New England Patriots in Week 6. He reportedly left the stadium in an ambulance after leading the Raiders to a 13-3 halftime advantage.

With Justin Fields still doubtful for Week 7 after dislocating his thumb against the Vikings, this Sunday at Soldier Field will likely be a battle of the backup quarterbacks, with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent set to make his first career NFL start for the Bears

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Raiders have not yet made a public decision on who will play quarterback in Chicago, with rookie Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer as their two primary options.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.