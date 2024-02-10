Super Bowl 2024: Start time, where to watch and halftime show details

The nation's eyes will be on Las Vegas come Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs look for another Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoping to become the NFL's first repeat champion in 19 years, Kansas City is led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who could clinch his third Lombardi trophy. At the helm for the 49ers is Brock Purdy; at 24 years old he is one of the youngest quarterbacks ever to start in a Super Bowl.

Beside the game, there'll be plenty of entertainment, from the halftime show to the commercials.

And don't forget Taylor Swift, who is expected to be at the stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As the game approaches, here's when the excitement is slated to begin, where you can watch and who's performing.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff will commence at around 5:30 p.m. CT, but pre-game festivities will begin well before that. Your best bet is to start tuning in around 4 p.m. if you want to see the National Anthem and other pre-game music performances.

Where can I watch the game?

If you have an antenna, cable or satellite, you can catch the broadcast on CBS.

This year, there's a special option geared toward kids and families.

An exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast will air on Nickeloden, featuring kid-themed elements like virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters into the broadcast, according to CBS.

What about streaming?

If you'd rather stream the game, the broadcast will be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports' free streaming network - CBS Sports HQ. Alternatives include CBSSports.com and the CPS Sports app.

Who is headlining the halftime show? Who else is performing?

Usher, the king of R&B, will perform the halftime concert this year.

In a statement to Billboard, Usher said it's the honor of a lifetime to check a Super Bowl performance off his bucket list.

"...I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

Usher previously unveiled a trailer for the halftime show, saying that the upcoming performance has been "30 years in the making." While we don't know which song he'll open with, there are some clues.

He won't be the only big name to take the stage, however.

Country star Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem prior to the game.

Rapper and singer Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and musical artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of the pregame lineup.

The entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.