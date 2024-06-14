US cricket team advances in T20 World Cup debut thanks to rainout

Team USA celebrates victory during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Pakistan at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on June 6, 2024, in Dallas.

The United States cricket team qualified for the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out on Friday.

Rain meant the match was abandoned without a ball bowled, advancing the U.S. to the Super Eight stage and automatically qualifying the Americans for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The U.S. qualified for this T20 World Cup only as a co-host with the West Indies, but it has used home advantage to make a stunning first impression in its first global cricket tournament.

While the Americans progressed, former champion Pakistan and Ireland were eliminated from Super Eight contention.

Pakistan won the title in 2009 and reached two more finals, including at the last T20 World Cup in 2022. Ireland was also expected to be a threat. The Irish also reached the second round on debut in 2009 and repeated in 2022.

The point from the washout in its last Group A game was enough for the U.S. to advance, after beating Canada in Texas and stunning Pakistan on Long Island in the first week.

Tying Pakistan in regular overs then beating it in a super over was one of the greatest upsets in the tournament's history.

The Americans were then thumped by unbeaten India, one of the title favorites, as expected on Wednesday but the hosts' progression without being able to play on Friday was still well deserved.

The umpires made four inspections of the wet outfield before heavy rain arrived at around 1:30 p.m. local time and the match was called off three hours after its scheduled start.

The 17th-ranked U.S. joined the West Indies, India, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan in the Super Eight, with two more teams yet to qualify. The Super Eight splits into two groups, with each team guaranteed three games to try and reach the semifinals.