From emotional speeches to a star-studded line-up, the No. 7 jersey retirement ceremony for Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios Sunday at the United Center had it all -- including a supermodel.

During Sunday's Blackhawks game against the Detroit Red Wings, several of Chelios' special guests took turns on the ice during a "Shoot the Puck" challenge, including Chelios' youngest daughter Tara, supermodel Cindy Crawford, former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein and Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder.

Only one of the guests made the goal.

Cindy Crawford, wearing a white sweater, black leather pants and black, shin-high boots, was the only one to make the shot.

"She's the only one who nailed it," the in-game host said, of Crawford, a DeKalb native and Northwestern University graduate. "Good for her."

A handful of other special guests were present at the ceremony, including 1990s Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Michael Jordan was expected to attend, but sent a congratulatory video in instead.

