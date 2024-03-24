WATCH LIVE: 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race

UPDATE: See the winners of the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle here.

The 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has arrived, meaning thousands of runners will soon turn Chicago streets in a sea of green as they kick of the unofficial start to outdoor running season.

The 8K race, which translates to roughly five miles, will start just before 8:30 a.m.

Want to watch your friends and family compete in the Shamrock Shuffle and witness their big finish live? We have you covered.

What time does the Shamrock Shuffle start?

Wheelchair racers start the Shuffle at 8:25 a.m., followed by Wave 1 at 8:30 a.m. The 2-mile walk component of the event begins at 9:30 a.m.

How to watch the race in person

Those cheering on runners can observe the duration of the race in one of two ways: individually or in a reserved Cheer Zone.

Individual supporters can stand behind the gated sidelines of the race path along the entire course. Cheer Zones for groups will be listed as a Cheer Zone on the course map.

But if you're going in person, you'll likely want to check for road closures as you navigate around the course.

How to watch the race live wherever you are

Not planning to be at Grant Park in person but still want to watch your friends and families finish the race?

NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will livestream the race from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 24.

Watch live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on your favorite streaming device or here at the top of the page and on TelemundoChicago.com.