What can you bring if you're running in the 2024 Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just over one month away. Thousands of runners are gearing up for one of the world's largest marathons of the year, and they can never be too prepared.

But what items can runners bring and not bring to the event?

For runners and spectators alike, everyone will be required to pass through a screening before entering Grant Park. Items deemed to be dangerous will be confiscated by security.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are items prohibited from Grant Park include the following listed here:

Large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags)

Hard-sided coolers

Costumes covering the face

Any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment

Bicycles

Pets/animals (except for service animals)

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Chairs

Weapons

Remote controlled aircrafts and drones

The following items are prohibited on the course of the Chicago Marathon for those participating: