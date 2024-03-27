White Sox Opening Day forecast calls for cool, breezy day

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 29: A general interior view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals on August 29, 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will throw out the first pitch on their 2024 season on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but what kind of weather will await them as the game gets underway?

The White Sox will welcome the Detroit Tigers to town on Thursday, with a first pitch set for 3:10 p.m.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the temperature at that time will be hovering right around 50 degrees, with partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

The one interesting note about the forecast could be the wind, with breezy conditions possible Thursday afternoon according to forecast models. Some gusts could hit 20 miles per hour, with the wind blowing out of the west at 10 miles per hour during the game.

Those winds out of the west would be blowing roughly out to left field inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, potentially giving right-handed hitters a bit of a boost as they face Tarik Skubal and company.