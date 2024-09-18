Who is the Blackhawks captain this season? It's not Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks have named their 35th captain in franchise history for the 2024 season --- and it's not second-year center Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks named Nick Foligno its captain for the upcoming season.

Foligno is the first player to wear the "C" in Chicago since Jonathan Toews held the title from 2008-2023. The Blackhawks did not name a captain last season, partly out of respect for Toews.

Foligno’s selection comes as no surprise. He was the de facto leader in his first season with the Blackhawks and signed a two-year extension in January, making him an ideal transitional captain before the role is likely passed to Connor Bedard.

"In a very short amount of time, Nick has quickly earned the respect of his teammates and our staff,” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity. He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey."

This isn’t the first time Foligno will wear the "C." He previously captained the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015 to 2021, and now he'll do so for a rebuilding Blackhawks team that's looking to take the next step.

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”