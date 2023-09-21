WNBA semifinals schedule for Aces-Wings and Liberty-Sun

The WNBA is down to its final four.

The Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings advanced past the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Now, they will turn their attention to the semifinals with hopes of reaching the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Before both series tip-off this weekend, let’s look ahead to the matchups and schedule for the WNBA semis:

Which teams are in the WNBA semifinals?

It was all chalk in the first round, as the top four seeds in the WNBA playoffs advanced to the semifinals.

The top-seeded Aces followed up their record-breaking regular season with a convincing first-round sweep over the No. 8 Chicago Sky. The No. 2 Liberty swept the No. 7 Washington Mystics and the No. 4 Wings swept the No. 5 Atlanta Dream.

The No. 3 Sun’s series against the No. 6 Minnesota Lynx was the only one to reach a decisive Game 3. The Sun avoided the upset, though, beating the Lynx on the road to punch their ticket to the semis.

WNBA semifinals format

While the first round of the WNBA playoffs features three-game series, the semifinals and WNBA Finals will be best of five. The higher seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary) and the lower seeds will host Games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA semifinals schedule

Here is the schedule for both semifinals series:

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Friday, Sept. 29, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 1, time TBD, network TBD (if necessary)

Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 3, time TBD, ESPNU/NBA TV (if necessary)

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun schedule