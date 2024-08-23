Woman who sustained injuries in ‘shooting incident' at White Sox game files lawsuit against team

A woman who sustained injuries in a "shooting incident" while attending a Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in August 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the team, alleging that security at the game failed to stop someone from entering with a firearm.

The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for "personal injuries, pecuniary losses, and other damages—including past, present, and future losses resulting from the incident."

The lawsuit alleges that a firearm was discharged inside the ballpark during the game, asserting that the White Sox failed to adhere to Guaranteed Rate Field's strict prohibition of firearms.

“The defendants had a duty to protect attendees from foreseeable dangers, including firearms. Our client, an innocent attendee, suffered serious injuries as a result of the failure to take proper security measures, we believe," the victim's attorney John J. Malm said.

A statement from John J. Malm & Associates alleged that rampant misinformation spread in wake of the incident, adding that "news media and social media speculation" had "unfairly and falsely suggested" that Jane Doe had smuggled a firearm into the stadium and shot herself.

“Some of the media attention that followed my client in the days after she was shot, including statements circulated on social media and radio broadcasts, was simply not true. Speculation and misinformation have only served to compound the trauma experienced by our client. The facts of this case will show that our client, referred to in the complaint as “Jane Doe”, is a life-long Chicago White Sox fan who became an innocent victim of a shooting while seated in the bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field –as she attended a baseball game with her family and friends," Malm said in a statement.

The case will proceed through the Cook County Circuit Court and more details regarding the complaint can be found here.