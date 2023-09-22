Wrigley Field concession workers vote to authorize strike, which could occur ‘at any moment'

Concession workers at Wrigley Field overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike that could occur “at any moment.”

Around 700 employees at Wrigley Field are represented by Unite Here Local 1. The union and concessionaire Levy Restaurants haven’t agreed to a contract since its last one expired Oct. 31, 2020, the union said.

Workers are seeking a $20 minimum wage, expanded health care coverage and a pension – equal with what concession employees at the United Center agreed to with the same company after a one-day strike in March.

A spokesperson for Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A majority of Wrigley Field’s concession workers earn $15.80 per hour, the union said.

“Workers of Compass Levy at Wrigley Field welcome visitors to one of the most iconic venues in Chicago and serve baseball fans with dedication,” Unite Here Local 1 President Karen Kent said in a statement.

“They are asking for nothing more than to be treated equally to stadium workers at the United Center and Sox Park so they can take care of their families and live with dignity. Concessions workers at Wrigley Field are tired of waiting for Compass Levy to step up to the plate and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract.”

Concession workers at Guaranteed Rate Field, who also this year won a similar contract with a different company, protested in solidarity with Wrigley Field food service employees during last month’s Crosstown Classic on the North Side, the union said.

Thursday’s vote happened as the event season winds down at Wrigley Field. The Cubs have three home games remaining, barring a postseason berth, and no other events are scheduled until a Northwestern football game Nov. 4.

“I voted yes to strike because when the season ends, I lose my health insurance,” Carlos Aguirre, who has worked at Wrigley Field for 27 seasons, said in a union-issued statement. “I have to pay out of pocket for my blood pressure medicine. It’s very stressful. I want to stay healthy so I can be there for my two children.”

The Chicago Cubs are set to host the Colorado Rockies for a series at Wrigley Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday.