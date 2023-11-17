2023 NFL Thanksgiving schedule stuffed with rivalry games

A full day of family, food and football is upon us.

The NFL has given fans a feast of Thanksgiving games each year. That will continue this year with a three-course schedule filled with rivalry games.

Here is a look at the NFL’s Thanksgiving menu in 2023.

2023 NFL Thanksgiving games

This year’s Thanksgiving games feature three NFC divisional rivalry games.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will continue their decades-long traditions of hosting Thanksgiving games. The Lions will face the Green Bay Packers, while the Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders.

The third and final Thanksgiving game will feature the San Francisco 49ers battling the Seahawks in Seattle.

2023 NFL Thanksgiving schedule

Packers-Lions will serve as the appetizer, Commanders-Cowboys will follow as the main course and 49ers-Seahawks will be dessert.

Packers vs. Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Seahawks: 8:20 p.m. ET

How to watch 2023 NFL Thanksgiving games

Here are the networks for each game:

Packers vs. Lions: FOX

Commanders vs. Cowboys: CBS

49ers-Seahawks: NBC/Peacock

Who won the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving games?

Last year, the Buffalo Bills beat the Lions 28-25, the Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 and the Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots 33-26.

NFL Black Friday game

The NFL will have its first ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24.

The Miami Dolphins will visit the New York Jets at 3 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime will broadcast the matchup.