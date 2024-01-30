2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: How to watch, location, players and more

We're still over a week away from the Super Bowl, but there are still other bowls to be played.
The annual East-West Shrine Bowl will continue the pre-draft scouting process for NFL decision-makers, with plenty of top college prospects set to compete this week.
In the past, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been the launching point for several legendary NFL careers. Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor and John Elway are just a few of the former NFL stars who kickstarted their professional careers in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
When and where is the East-West Shrine Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl:
What is the East-West Shrine Bowl?
The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best draft-eligible prospects, including seniors and -- for the first time in 2024 -- underclassmen.
Players are split into two teams, East and West, depending on the geographic location of their school.
The game has been held annually since 1925, with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the 2024 game is the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.
When is the Shrine Bowl 2024?
The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET.
Where is the East-West Shrine Bowl played? What were the past locations?
The East-West Shrine Bowl will move to Frisco, Texas, for 2024 after two years in Las Vegas at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. This year's game will be held at The Ford Center at The Star, which is the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility.
From 1925 to 2005, the Shrine Bowl was held in the Bay Area -- with the lone exception of 1942 in New Orleans. The game moved to San Antonio in 2006, Houston from 2007 to 2009, Orlando from 2010 to 2011, St. Petersburg, Fla. from 2012 to 2020 and then Las Vegas from 2022 to 2023.
Who gets invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl? Full confirmed roster for 2024
Here's a positional look at all the players confirmed to be attending the 2024 Senior Bowl:
QUARTERBACK
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
- Jack Plummer, Louisville
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Kedon Slovis, BYU
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
RUNNING BACK
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State
- Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
- Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
- Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
- Carson Steele, UCLA
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
- Blake Watson, Memphis
WIDE RECEIVER
- Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
- Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
- Anthony Gould, Oregon State
- Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
- Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
- Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
- Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
- Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
- Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
- Malik Washington, Virginia
- Tahj Washington, USC
- David White Jr., Western Carolina
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois
TIGHT END
- McCallan Castles, Tennessee
- Zach Heins, South Dakota State
- Dallin Holker, Colorado State
- Mason Pline, Furman
- Tip Reiman, Illinois
- Isaac Rex, BYU
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
- Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
- Andrew Coker, TCU
- Anim Dankwah, Howard
- Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
- Tylan Grable, UCF
- Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
- Julian Pearl, Illinois
- Walter Rouse, Stanford
- Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
- Caedan Wallace, Penn State
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
- Karsen Barnhart, Michigan
- X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
- Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh
- C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
- Donovan Jennings, South Florida
- Trente Jones, Michigan
- Matt Lee, Miami (FL)
- KT Leveston, Kansas State
- Christian Mahogany, Boston College
- Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
- Dylan McMahon, N.C. State
- Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
- Willis Patrick, TCU
- Nick Samac, Michigan State
- Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
- Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic
- Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
- Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati
- Jamree Kromah, James Madison
- Logan Lee, Iowa
- Zion Logue, Georgia
- Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State
- Jordan Miller, SMU
- Myles Murphy, North Carolina
- Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
- Justin Rogers, Auburn
- Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
EDGE
- Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
- Solomon Byrd, USC
- Khalid Duke, Kansas State
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
- Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
- Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
- Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
- Xavier Thomas, Clemson
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
- David Ugwoegbu, Houston
LINEBACKER
- Levelle Bailey, Fresno State
- Aaron Casey, Indiana
- Steele Chambers, Ohio State
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
- Dallas Gant, Toledo
- Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
- Jackson Mitchell, UConn
- Darius Muasau, UCLA
- Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
CORNERBACK
- Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State
- Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
- M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh
- Renardo Green, Florida State
- Myles Harden, South Dakota
- Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- Jarrian Jones, Florida State
- Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- Jarius Monroe, Tulane
- Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
- Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
- Qwan'tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts
- Tarheeb Still, Maryland
- Ro Torrence, Arizona State
- Mikey Victor, Alabama State
- Josh Wallace, Michigan
SAFETY
- Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss
- Omar Brown, Nebraska
- Jaylon Carlies, Missouri
- Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
- Dominique Hampton, Washington
- Jaylen Key, Alabama
- Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
- Tyler Owens, Texas Tech
- Mark Perry, TCU
- Trey Taylor, Air Force
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- Ryan Watts, Texas
SPECIALISTS
- Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (P)
- Cam Little, Arkansas (K)
- Harrison Mevis, Missouri (K)
- Marco Ortiz, Nebraska (LS)
- Ryan Rehkow, BYU (P)
- Joe Shimko, N.C. State (LS)
Who are the coaches for the Shrine Bowl 2024?
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as head coaches for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Is the East-West Shrine Bowl on TV in 2024? How to watch the game
The 2024 Shrine Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.
You can buy tickets to the game right here.