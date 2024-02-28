Dolphins and Vikings thrive in NFL player team report cards; Commanders finish last again

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the kings of the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings stand out when it comes to workplace conditions.

The Dolphins and Vikings ranked first and second, respectively, in the NFL Players Association's 2024 player team report cards, which were released on Wednesday.

The survey, which included 1,706 player participants and was conducted by Artemis Strategy Group, included 11 categories ranging from team facilities to travel to leadership across the 32 franchises.

The Vikings had ranked No. 1 in the first annual edition of the report cards in 2023, while the Dolphins had finished No. 2. Both teams earned an A+ in two categories this time around: weight rooms and owner for the Dolphins, head coach and owner for the Vikings.

“They were in a league of their own,” NFLPA president JC Tretter said.

The Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars rounded out the top five.

On the other end, the Washington Commanders were the lowest-rated team for the second straight year. Their report card included an F- in three categories: treatment of families, locker room and training room.

The Commanders were joined by the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in the bottom five overall.

Here is a look at the full rankings and the best and worst grades in all 11 categories:

Overall rankings

Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Jacksonville Jaguars San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams New York Jets Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Washington Commanders

Treatment of families

Minnesota Vikings: A

Miami Dolphins: A-

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Dallas Cowboys: A-

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: F

Los Angeles Chargers: F

Cincinnati Bengals: F-

New England Patriots: F-

Pittsburgh Steelers: F-

Washington Commanders: F-

Food/cafeteria

Miami Dolphins: A

Philadelphia Eagles: A

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Houston Texans: A-

Minnesota Vikings: B+

Green Bay Packers: B+

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

...

Arizona Cardinals: D

Los Angeles Rams: D

New Orleans Saints: F

Los Angeles Chargers: F

Cincinnati Bengals: F-

Nutritionist/dietician

Miami Dolphins: A

Minnesota Vikings: A

Houston Texans: A-

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

Atlanta Falcons: A-

...

Arizona Cardinals: C

Buffalo Bills: D+

Pittsburgh Steelers: D

Kansas City Chiefs: F

Cincinnati Bengals: F-

Locker room

Miami Dolphins: A

Minnesota Vikings: A

Dallas Cowboys: A

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

Chicago Bears: A-

...

Atlanta Falcons: F

Los Angeles Chargers: F

Arizona Cardinals: F

Pittsburgh Steelers: F

Kansas City Chiefs: F

Washington Commanders: F-

Training room

Miami Dolphins: A

Minnesota Vikings: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

Seven teams: B+

...

Los Angeles Chargers: D+

Pittsburgh Steelers: D+

Kansas City Chiefs: D

Washington Commanders: F-

Training staff

Miami Dolphins: A-

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

New York Giants: A-

Atlanta Falcons: A-

Carolina Panthers: A-

...

New York Jets: C

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

Dallas Cowboys: D+

Kansas City Chiefs: F

Washington Commanders: F

Weight room

Miami Dolphins: A+

Las Vegas Raiders: A+

Buffalo Bills: A+

Five teams: A

...

Los Angeles Chargers: D+

Cleveland Browns: D

Atlanta Falcons: F

New England Patriots: F

Strength coaches

Miami Dolphins: A

Buffalo Bills: A

Minnesota Vikings: A

Carolina Panthers: A

Washington Commanders: A

...

Denver Broncos: C

Indianapolis Colts: C

New England Patriots: C-

Atlanta Falcons: F-

Team travel

Miami Dolphins: A

Minnesota Vikings: A-

Green Bay Packers: B+

New York Giants: B+

Four teams: B

...

Los Angeles Chargers: D-

Washington Commanders: F

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: F

Tennessee Titans: F

Head coach

Minnesota Vikings: A+

Detroit Lions: A+

Kansas City Chiefs: A+

Nine teams: A

...

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Washington Commanders: C

Las Vegas Raiders: D

Owner

Miami Dolphins: A+

Minnesota Vikings: A+

Five teams: A

...