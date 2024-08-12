What are the NFL preseason games this week? Here's when they start and how to watch them

Goodbye, Paris. Hello, football.

With the biggest sporting event of the summer in the rearview mirror it, the sports conversation shifts off the gymnastics mat and out of the pool and onto the gridiron, where there are plenty of eligible controversial topics ranging from the NFL's new kickoff rule to its proposed (and seemingly inevitable) 18-game regular season.

Of course, before the Chiefs and Ravens kick things off on NBC next month, there are a slew of preseason games — and roster cuts — to get through.

So, now that we're in mid-August, there's no better time to review what's on TV this week for NFL fans wanting to see 2024 preseason action.

What NFL games are on TV this week?

There are seven games on the Week 2 schedule available for national TV audiences, including five on Saturday on NFL Network.

Let's take look at that slate of games and when they start:

Eagles at Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 15 — 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bengals at Bears, Saturday, Aug. 17 — 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Lions at Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 17 — 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bills at Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 17 — 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cowboys at Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 17 — 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Packers at Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 18 — 8 p.m., NFL Network

Saints at 49ers, Sunday, Aug. 18 — 8 p.m., FOX

What are other NFL preseason games are being played in Week 2?

All of the non-national TV games are being played on Saturday, Aug. 17, and can be streamed on the NFL+ app.

Those nine contests are as follows:

Falcons at Ravens, noon ET

Giants at Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Colts, 7 p.m. ET

Commanders at Dolphins, 7 p.m. ET

Jets at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Rams at Chargers, 7:05 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. ET

