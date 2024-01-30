Everything about the 2024 Senior Bowl: Date, location, players and more

With the NFL season winding down, the next wave of stars is preparing to enter the league.
The 2024 NFL Draft isn't until late April, but now is the time for prospects to start showing out for teams.
That process will kick off with the Senior Bowl, held every year for student-athletes hoping to join the NFL after college. Soon after, players will go through the NFL Combine, individual interviews and their respective pro days on their journey to the league.
When and where is the Senior Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Senior Bowl:
What is the Senior Bowl?
The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best graduating prospects who are entering the draft. While the game is the showcase event, players travel to the game for a week of practice with NFL coaches.
Players are split into two teams, American and National, before facing off in a game.
When is the Senior Bowl 2024?
The 2024 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET.
Where is the Senior Bowl 2024?
The Senior Bowl will remain at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., the same city where it has been played since 1951.
The inaugural Senior Bowl was held in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1950 before moving to Mobile the following year. The game was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1951 to 2020 but moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2021.
Who is playing in the Senior Bowl 2024? Full confirmed roster
Here's a positional look at all the players confirmed to be attending the 2024 Senior Bowl (via NFL.com):
Quarterbacks
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Running backs
- Rasheen Ali, Marshall
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Cody Schrader, Missouri
- Kimani Vidal, Troy
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wide receivers
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Brenden Rice, USC
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
- Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Jordan Whittington, Texas
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
Tight ends
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
- Jared Wiley, TCU
Offensive tackles
- Ethan Driskell, Marshall
- Javon Foster, Missouri
- Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
- Christian Jones, Texas
- Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Patrick Paul, Houston
Interior offensive linemen
- Isaiah Adams, Illinois
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
- Javion Cohen, Miami
- Brandon Coleman, TCU
- Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
- Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Christian Haynes, UConn
- Trevor Keegan, Michigan
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Dominick Puni, Kansas
- Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
- Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- Charles Turner III, LSU
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia
Defensive ends
- Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
- Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Braiden McGregor, Michigan
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
Defensive tackles
- DeWayne Carter, Duke
- Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Michael Hall, Ohio State
- Marcus Harris, Auburn
- Brennan Jackson, Washington State
- McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Darius Robinson, Missouri
- T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Outside linebackers
- Austin Booker, Kansas
- Nelson Ceaser, Houston
- Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
- Javon Solomon, Troy
Linebackers
- Michael Barrett, Michigan
- JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
- Jaylan Ford, Texas
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
- Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
- Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
- Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- James Williams, Miami
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State
Cornerbacks
- Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- Jahdae Barron, Texas
- Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- Johnny Dixon, Penn State
- Willie Drew, Virginia State
- Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- DJ James, Auburn
- Kalen King, Penn State
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Josh Newton, TCU
- Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- Quincy Riley, Louisville
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
Safeties
- Cole Bishop, Utah
- Beau Brade, Maryland
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
- Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State
- Josh Proctor, Ohio State
- Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
- Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Sione Vaki, Utah
Specialists
- Peter Bowden, Wisconsin (LS)
- Joshua Karty, Stanford (K)
- Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (P)
- William Mote, Georgia (LS)
- Will Reichard, Alabama (K)
- Tory Taylor, Iowa (P)
Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl 2024?
Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams (American team) and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 2024 Senior Bowl.
The American team staff will be rounded out with New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown (offensive coordinator), Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda (defensive coordinator) and New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams (special teams coordinator).
The National team will will include Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney (OC), Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones (DC) and New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano (STC).
How to watch the Senior Bowl 2024
The 2024 Senior Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.