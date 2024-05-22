Pittsburgh selected to host NFL Draft for second time in 2026

The NFL Draft is headed to the Steel City.

Pittsburgh was chosen as the host of the 2026 NFL Draft, the league announced on Wednesday. Green Bay was previously announced as the 2025 site.

The Pennsylvania city has hosted the draft once before -- all the way back in 1948 at the Fort Pitt Hotel. In two years, the event will be nothing like it was 78 years prior. From the fanfare to the media coverage and everything in between, the draft has turned into a flagship event for the NFL.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we're thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh's economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026."

The draft was held in New York City for 50 straight years from 1965 to 2014 before it was finally moved to Chicago for two years. But since 2017, the event has rotated around to a different location each year. Philadelphia was first up, followed by first-time hosts Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022), Kansas City (2023) and Detroit (2024).

Pittsburgh will be just the fourth city to host multiple drafts, joining New York (57 drafts), Philadelphia (12) and Chicago (10).