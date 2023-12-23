3 takeaways from Steelers' 34-11 rout of Bengals in AFC playoff race

Merry Christmas, Rudolph. No, not the reindeer.

Mason Rudolph got his first start of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday as they played host to the Cincinnati Bengals. With the AFC playoff picture tightening, the Steelers routed their AFC North rivals 34-11 to make the race more riveting.

The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime and didn't let up in the second half with Bengals QB Jake Browning struggling to find any momentum.

The result puts both teams at 8-7 with two games to go. Pittsburgh ended a three-game skid while simultaneously ending Cincinnati's three-game winning streak.

Let's analyze the result further with three takeaways:

Mason Rudolph, George Pickens run riot

With Kenny Pickett injured and Mitch Trubisky benched, the Steelers called upon Rudolph for his first start of the season. He didn't shy away from the moment, completing 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Speaking of picks, Pickens had his best game of the season with four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdowns were catches that went for 80 yards and 66.

It was an offensive outburst Pittsburgh sorely needed after not eclipsing 20 points since Nov. 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

Najee Harris also had a solid game on the ground, rushing for 78 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

Jake Browning comes down to earth

In a season full of backup quarterbacks garnering their 15 minutes of fame, Browning just became the latest to come crashing down to earth. The 27-year-old helped Cincinnati rattle off three straight wins to keep their playoff hopes alive despite losing Joe Burrow for the year, but this was a game to forget.

He didn't have the worst game statistically, completing 28 of 42 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. But he threw three interceptions that killed any momentum Cincinnati had to keep the score within fighting distance.

It also didn't help Browning that Ja'Marr Chase missed the game due to injury. Tee Higgins led the receiving department with five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, which was an 80-yard house call. Joe Mixon, meanwhile, struggled on the ground, rushing for 43 yards on 11 carries.

Eric Rowe, Patrick Peterson and Alex Highsmith had the picks for Pittsburgh.

AFC playoff picture tightens

Cincinnati had been the No. 6 seed in the AFC prior to the contest with the Steelers in the hunt. The result Saturday has now left both teams out of the playoff picture.

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the No. 6 seed with the Houston Texans now the No. 7. The Buffalo Bills are the next team in line in the hunt with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati after, in that order.

Pittsburgh ends the regular season with two road games against the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, a team in the NFC race and the current No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Bengals will be at the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs next week before hosting the current No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns to end the regular season.