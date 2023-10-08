3 halftime takeaways from 49ers-Cowboys Sunday Night Football showdown

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A decades-long rivalry was restored on Sunday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys went head to head.

The 49ers walked into the end zone on their first drive to make a statement. Brock Purdy completed all four of his passing attempts en route to finding George Kittle for a 19-yard score on a deep crossing route.

Dallas' first two drives couldn't have gone any worse. Dak Prescott overthrew two passes on the first for a three-and-out before getting sacked by Nick Bosa on the second on third-and-3.

San Francisco could've made it a two-score game after recovering a fumble in its red zone, but Christian McCaffrey gave it right back on a fumble inside the five-yard line himself. It didn't matter in the short term as Purdy hit Kittle for a 38-yard score on a cheeky trick play.

San Francisco led Dallas 21-7 at the interval.

Here are three takeaways from the opening 30 minutes:

Fred Warner's key moments make a difference

In a game featuring elite defensive players such as Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and more, it was "All Pro" Fred Warner who stepped up at middle linebacker. As he's done in previous matchups with Dallas, Warner forced a turnover by peanut punching Tony Pollard that led to a fumble recovery.

On the ensuing drive, Warner forced a key third-down sack on Prescott that set up the 49ers' next touchdown. In these heavyweight matchups, you need your stars to deliver game-changing plays. Warner did his job in the first half.

Dak Prescott gains momentum late

It wasn't a pretty start for Prescott in Dallas' opening few drives, as previously mentioned, but he made the key throws to get his team on the board and cut into the deficit.

He did well to hang in the pocket on a third-and-4 under pressure to find KaVontae Turpin for a touchdown, which capped off a drive of multiple quick-release passes to boost his confidence.

He ended the half completing 10-for-16 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, though he was seen having finger-injury issues.

49ers' skill players shine again

Defensive coordinators have a nightmare task to slow Purdy's weapons in Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Kittle hauled in two touchdown catches on his lone two receptions, McCaffrey added a rushing touchdown on the goal line, Aiyuk's three catches relieved pressure down the middle and Samuel made his impact as a running back.

Even if Dallas had Trevon Diggs healthy, the 49ers' weapons can be too much to cope with.