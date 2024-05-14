49ers to host Jets in 2024 Monday Night Football opener

The San Francisco 49ers do not have to wait long for one of their marquee games of the 2024 NFL season, as they will kick off the campaign with a contest against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sept. 9 on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday morning.

Primetime at our place 🤩



We'll kick off the 2024 season vs the Jets on Monday Night Football. @ESPNNFL x @NFL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 14, 2024

The NFL is announcing several of the best matchups ahead of the complete unveiling of the regular season schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Rodgers, who grew up in Chico and played at Cal, will make his Northern California return in Week 1 to face his old nemesis. His 20th NFL season will begin against the organization that ended his season four times in the postseason while he played for the Packers.

In nine regular-season games, Green Bay went 6-3 against the 49ers with Rodgers at quarterback. But Rodgers is 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason.

Most recently, the 49ers beat Rodgers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game in January 2020. Two years later, the 49ers upset the top-seeded Packers 13-10 on a frigid night at Lambeau Field in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time NFL MVP, will get another crack at the 49ers with his new team.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets last offseason, but he took just four snaps before sustaining a torn left Achilles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills — also on Monday Night Football.

Tight end George Kittle hinted at a 49ers-Jets matchup on Instagram on Monday.

Does George know something we don’t know? 🤔



[via @gkittle46 / IG] pic.twitter.com/8cSx1N1pyr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 13, 2024

The 49ers have opened the season only once before against the Jets, and it was a memorable game. On Sept. 6, 1998, the teams went to overtime before Garrison Hearst ended it with a 96-yard touchdown run for a 36-30 victory at Candlestick Park.

There is a large 49ers flavor on the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh served four seasons on Kyle Shanahan’s staff as defensive coordinator. In three seasons with New York, his teams are 18-33, including back-to-back years of 7-10.

Former 49ers linebacker Jeff Ulbrich is the Jets’ defensive coordinator. And among the former San Francisco players on New York's roster are defensive linemen and past first-round draft draft picks Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw.

The defending NFC champions ended the 2023 season under the prime time lights, and that's exactly where they will begin the 2024 season.

