Winners, losers as 49ers dominate Jets 32-19 on Monday Night Football

Vintage 49ers football concluded Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

San Francisco, without reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, dominated the New York Jets 32-19 to spoil Aaron Rodgers' return from last season's torn Achilles.

Jordan Mason replaced McCaffrey as the starting running back and completely eased the star's absence. The Jets deployed an elite defense last season, but had no answers as Brock Purdy didn't need to do much.

The scoreboard read 32-13 until the Jets added another touchdown with 25 seconds on the clock, but missed the two-point conversion, their second missed attempt on the night.

Let's analyze the game further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Jordan Mason, 49ers

One cut, pounding, it didn't matter. However Mason ran, he got what he wanted. The 25-year-old, who went undrafted in 2022, recorded 28 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt and going for a long of 24. He also had a 17-yard score that was called back.

The 49ers can now feel more comfortable with McCaffrey on the sidelines a little longer, especially with the Minnesota Vikings' turf field up next. Deebo Samuel also received eight carries to which he ran for 23 yards and a touchdown a few yards out.

LOSER: Aaron Rodgers, Jets

Rodgers exhibited some flashes of his brilliant past, but the present 49ers defense eventually shut things down after a shaky start. The 40-year-old completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and one pick. He was only sacked once.

New York's run game didn't provide much support, either, with Breece Hall struggling until the final drive when substitutes were made. Hall also fumbled early on when Fred Warner punched it out.

Still, this was far from the full debut Rodgers and the Jets would've hoped for, but it's a long season and the 49ers are contenders for a reason.

WINNER: Jake Moody, 49ers

San Francisco could've -- and should've -- put away the game much earlier than it did. But second-year kicker Moody started off the season on a perfect note following a rugged rookie campaign.

Moody connected on all six field-goal attempts -- including a "doink" -- while making 2 of 2 extra points. His longest of the day was 53 yards. He essentially put up more points (20 total) than the Jets before garbage time.

LOSER: Robert Saleh, Jets

Saleh built a name for himself as San Francisco's defensive coordinator thanks to smart calls and adjustments, as well as incredible energy on the sidelines. This marked his first game against the 49ers after leaving to become New York's head coach, but he needed to deliver much more.

Saleh should still have time with Rodgers healthy again, but if the Jets don't perform like legitimate contenders during a softer next three-to-four weeks, then dialogues might be had.

WINNER: Nick Sorensen, 49ers

With Mason starring for the 49ers on offense, the defensive star was its new coordinator. Sorensen, who joined the team two seasons ago and held assistant roles, made his debut as defensive coordinator in place of Steve Wilks, the polarizing veteran coach from last season.

Sorensen's unit had a rough start apart from Warner's forced fumble and when Rodgers and Garrett Wilson found momentum, but adjustments swiftly demonstrated itself on the field as the Jets stalled out.

Replacing Dre Greenlaw's production will be a crucial miss, but Sorensen expressed some optimism with his playcalling that should make for an intriguing watch with a tough schedule the rest of the way.