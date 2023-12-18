GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s a debate that 49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not handle with his usual straightforward style.

But he also executed his answer like he plays the game, providing protection for quarterback Brock Purdy and opening holes for running back Christian McCaffrey.

If there is a conversation about whether Purdy or McCaffrey is more deserving of the NFL Most Valuable Player award, Williams wanted no part of it.

Instead, he pointed out that it is a nice dilemma for one team to have two quality candidates with three games remaining in the regular season.

“It means the offense is playing really well,” Williams said following the 49ers’ 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Both players only strengthened their cases on a day in which the 49ers improved to 11-3 and clinched the NFC West title for the second consecutive season.

Purdy completed 16 of 25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He raised his league-leading passer rating to 119.0.

McCaffrey gained 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. He now has 20 total touchdowns on the season. He had 1,801 yards from scrimmage -- 1,292 rushing and 509 receiving.

“We have the best running back in the NFL, so for him to get MVP consideration I think that’s his just due,” Williams said of McCaffrey.

“Same with Brock. He’s been playing his butt off and for him to be in the conversation and to have him as a teammate, I couldn’t be more proud of both of these guys.”

As nice as it might be to have two players with solid arguments as the top player in the NFL this season, Williams expressed the overwhelming sentiment within the locker room: The 49ers are determined to win the ultimate team award.

“My job is to try to continue to help them have success and who cares, as long as we can bring that trophy back to Santa Clara,” Williams said. “That’s all I’m worried about.”