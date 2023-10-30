5 winners, losers from Lions' 26-14 win vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 30: Jared Goff #16 fakes a handoff to Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

That's how you bounce back.

Fresh off a humbling 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last time out, the Detroit Lions answered with a 26-14 win under the lights vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Detroit enjoyed standout performances from several rookies on both sides of the ball while Las Vegas continued to stumble despite Jimmy Garoppolo's return.

Let's analyze the game with five winners and losers:

Winner: RB Jahymr Gibbs, Lions

Eyebrows raised when the Lions used their No. 12 overall pick on Gibbs this past draft. But the Georgia Tech and Alabama product quieted the criticism with a stellar breakout game. He recorded 152 rushing yards on 26 carries and a touchdown -- a 27-yarder -- while catching five passes for 37 yards.

The Raiders just had no answer for his downhill and shifty speed and he got whatever he wanted. With David Montgomery still out with an injury, the Lions now know Gibbs can be trusted in a workhorse dual threat capacity.

Loser: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, HC Josh McDaniels, Raiders

It may be Halloween eve, but things have been spooky all season long for the Raiders. It wasn't any different tonight. It took Garoppolo, returning from a back injury, until the fourth quarter to eclipse 100 passing yards. He finished the game with 126 yards on 10 of 21 completed passes, no touchdowns and a baffling interception one play after the defense forced a turnover.

The Lions also sacked Garoppolo six times -- Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill each collected two -- with a chunk of them late in the fourth. The sacks lost 49 yards. Whether the blame should be pointed towards head coach Josh McDaniels or Garoppolo's inability to make throws consistently, this pairing just doesn't feel like it'll click.

Winner: DE Maxx Crosby, Raiders

To give the Raiders a bit of a positive spotlight, Maxx Crosby continues to be a force week in and week out. He might even just be the most underrated defender in the league. The 26-year-old made important plays throughout, recording eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss and one QB hit.

Cornerback Marcus Peters also chipped in with a 75-yard pick-six on Goff, though it didn't matter with the offense's inability to score. They were quite lucky, however, that Detroit couldn't capitalize in the red zone, forcing kicker Riley Patterson to score four of five field goal attempts.

Loser: WR Davante Adams, Raiders

It's hard to blame the star wideout for the mess that is the Raiders, with this clip on Davante Adams showing it all. The Raiders ended the first half without a completion to a wide receiver, which is quite the negligence with how quality Adams is when he receives proper service. The same applies to Hunter Renfrow, who was a 1,000-yard receiver just two years ago when healthy.

The 30-year-old Adams mustered just one catch for 11 yards on the night. The disastrous part is he was targeted seven times, with one of them ending in a drop. Las Vegas should probably trade him for assets, but it doesn't feel like a move that will materialize.

Winner: Bounce-back showings

Detroit was widely praised for its 5-1 start before the drubbing against Baltimore provoked plenty of criticism. But the Lions, who have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way, had a quick chance to bounce back against a struggling Raiders side. They took advantage at home and wasted no time righting the ship

The Lions will be tested on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 when they return from their bye. But looking at their remaining schedule, their only other difficult game might just be at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. It wouldn't be surprising if every other game ends in a win, granted they stay healthy.

On the other hand, the Raiders are entering a must-win game against a fellow lowly squad in the New York Giants.