5 winners, losers from Steelers' 17-10 Week 18 win vs. Ravens

It wasn't a classic installment of the Steelers-Ravens AFC North rivalry, but it still meant something for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers claimed a 17-10 win at Baltimore to end the regular season, keeping their playoff hopes alive with Sunday's games deciding how the AFC playoff picture will pan out.

But Pittsburgh did its job to get a win in wet and grimy conditions with Baltimore resting several key starters, including potential MVP Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With the result, the Steelers moved to 10-7 while the Ravens, who sealed the AFC's No. 1 seed last time out, fell to 13-4. Let's analyze the game further with five winners and losers:

WINNER: Najee Harris, Steelers

Bad-weather games usually mean one thing: A heavy workload for running backs. That played directly into the hands of Mike Tomlin's offense, who got his running back Najee Harris going all throughout the contest. Harris ended the game with 112 rushing yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also added five catches for 21 yards. Most importantly, he was careful with the ball, which hampered the Steelers in spite of the win.

LOSER: Fumbles

The wet conditions saw players from both teams struggle to maintain possession, more so Pittsburgh than Baltimore. The Steelers fumbled six times on the day, though they only lost two. The Ravens fumbled twice and lost both. Quarterback Mason Rudolph was responsible for three of Pittsburgh's but only lost one, while backup running back Jaylen Warren fumbled twice and lost one, too. Melvin Gordon III and Gus Edwards each lost a fumble for Baltimore.

WINNER: Diontae Johnson, Steelers

These are the types of games where one play can win the game. That moment came in Pittsburgh's favor on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rudolph found wideout Diontae Johnson on a deep post route, and Johnson got past all safeties to cruise to the end zone.

Johnson ended with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on a day where the passing game never came to life for either side. George Pickens, for example, didn't log a single target. His only touch came on a three-yard carry for a first down in the second half.

LOSER: Tyler Huntley, Ravens

Whereas Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and no picks (albeit had three fumbles), Tyler Huntley didn't fare well replacing Jackson for Baltimore. The 25-year-old completed 15 of 28 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and no picks while rushing for 40 yards on eight tries. He also took a sack in the closing seconds when Baltimore ideally needed a touchdown to keep it close. He was sacked four times for a loss of 28 yards, but the good news for the Ravens is that Jackson will return under center for the divisional round.

WINNER: Steelers' playoff hopes

The Steelers ended Week 18 with five playoff scenarios in play:

Steelers win and an Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans tie

Steelers win and a Buffalo Bills loss

Steelers win and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss/tie

Steelers tie and Colts and Texans do not tie and Jaguars lose

(Even with a Steelers loss) Colts and Texans do not tie, Jaguars lose and Denver Broncos win

The first three are now the ones they'll root for. The Colts and Texans play each other in Indianapolis on Saturday; the Bills play at the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East title; and the Jaguars are at the 5-11 Tennessee Titans, where a win will see them lift the AFC South title.

Pittsburgh did its job -- now it needs to see if help will come elsewhere.