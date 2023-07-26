Trending
Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes huge pay cut in restructured deal with Jets

Rodgers was previously owed nearly $110 million in guaranteed money

By Eric Mullin

Aaron Rodgers is committed to winning in New York. So much so, that he's reportedly taking a huge pay cut.

Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets on Wednesday that saw him lose roughly $35 million in future guarantees, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network. The new deal reportedly is for two years and $75 million fully guaranteed.

Rodgers' previous contract, which he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, had two years and nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on it. But the four-time NFL MVP reportedly voluntarily took the pay cut to provide the Jets with more flexibility in their roster-building efforts over the next two seasons.

Rodgers previously ranked as the NFL's fourth-highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary, trailing fellow signal-callers Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. But he now sits tied for 12th with new Saints QB Derek Carr at $37.5 million per season.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is embarking on his first season with the Jets following a storied 18-year tenure in Green Bay. New York acquired the one-time Super Bowl champion via trade in April as the franchise strives for its first Super Bowl appearance and victory since the 1968 season.

The Green Bay Packers traded veteran QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

