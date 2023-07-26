Aaron Rodgers reportedly takes huge pay cut in restructured deal with Jets

Aaron Rodgers is committed to winning in New York. So much so, that he's reportedly taking a huge pay cut.

Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets on Wednesday that saw him lose roughly $35 million in future guarantees, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network. The new deal reportedly is for two years and $75 million fully guaranteed.

The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data.



Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Aaron Rodgers voluntarily took a $35 million pay cut on his two-year deal with the Jets, as @TomPelissero reported. This will allow the Jets to acquire more talent than they would have under the contract they assumed from Green Bay in April. No team sport player is thought to… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

Rodgers' previous contract, which he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, had two years and nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on it. But the four-time NFL MVP reportedly voluntarily took the pay cut to provide the Jets with more flexibility in their roster-building efforts over the next two seasons.

Rodgers previously ranked as the NFL's fourth-highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary, trailing fellow signal-callers Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. But he now sits tied for 12th with new Saints QB Derek Carr at $37.5 million per season.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is embarking on his first season with the Jets following a storied 18-year tenure in Green Bay. New York acquired the one-time Super Bowl champion via trade in April as the franchise strives for its first Super Bowl appearance and victory since the 1968 season.

