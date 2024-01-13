Andy Reid's mustache has icicles in Chiefs-Dolphins chilly playoff game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 13: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Football weather in the winter could feature icy or snowy fields as players bundle up on the sidelines.

But what about coaches?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid surely felt the frigid temperature in his team's wild-card game versus the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

One of the coldest NFL games of all time at minus-4 degrees and a wind chill of minus-26 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid could be seen on the sidelines with what appeared to be icicles on his mustache.

There are LITERAL icicles in Andy Reid's mustache. pic.twitter.com/griIaKKJj1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Here's a closer look in picture form:

Andy Reid's mustache appears to have some icicles pic.twitter.com/z6EFBQ0d6f — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 14, 2024

Reid, 65, saw his team take a 16-7 lead at the half with plenty of drops and bad throws transpiring on both sides.

Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco fared better than Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert, though. Mahomes completed 15 of 26 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and no picks while Pacheco ran for 65 yards on 12 carries.

Tagovailoa completed 6 of 11 passes for 94 yards, one touchdown and one pick with the lone score coming from a 53-yard heave to Tyreek Hill. Mostert ran for 28 yards on seven carries.

While the Chiefs and Dolphins are playing, the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup scheduled for early Saturday was postponed to Monday due to a winter storm.