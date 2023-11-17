Apple TV+ shows first look at 10-part ‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots' docuseries

The New England Patriots are getting "The Last Dance" treatment.

Apple revealed the first look at "The Dynasty: The New England Patriots," a 10-part docuseries that is set to premiere on Feb. 16.

Apple has released a first look at its new 10-part docuseries — 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots'.

It's set to premiere February 16th.



It's set to premiere February 16th. pic.twitter.com/gN5faMfZby — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2023

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were all featured in the teaser trailer, which gave a look at the championship glory from the team's 20-year reign atop the NFL.

"'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' brings together former quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they give the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign," Apple TV+ wrote in its press release. "The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness."

Apple TV+ used a notable soundbite from Kraft, who gave a glimpse what led to the end of the Brady-Belichick era in Foxboro.

"We were coming near the end, and I was just trying to hold it together the best I could," he said.

Apple acquired the docuseries, which is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek and based off Jeff Benedict's "The Dynasty" book, last February.