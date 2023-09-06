‘Benny vs. The Penny,' a weekly pro football preview show, launching on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBC Sports Regional Networks are launching a new pro football preview show just in time for the 2023 NFL season.

"Benny vs. The Penny," featuring sports radio personality Ben Maller, will provide entertaining and informative analysis before each week of games. Veteran sportscaster Tomm Looney will also appear as Maller’s sidekick. New episodes will debut on weekends through the postseason.

The half-four program will air on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, as well as on SNY in the New York region and Spectrum SportsNet in Southern California.

As part of "Benny vs. The Penny," Maller will expand his popular radio show segment where he picks winners for each NFL game and then goes head-to-head against a coin flip to see whose picks are more accurate all season.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the new football season by sharing my enduring rivalry with the penny,” Maller said. “It's going to be a cornucopia of fun for me and the viewers who are watching across the country every weekend. Whether you’re a hardcore or casual fan, or somewhere in between, this will be a very entertaining way to get the insight and information you want before kickoff. I’m excited to bring this idea to TV after so many years of facing off against the penny on the radio.”

Maller, who hosts "The Ben Maller Show" on FOX Sports Radio, has been with the station since 2000 and served in numerous roles. Looney, also based in Los Angeles, has been a member of "The Best Damn Sports Show, Period" and "The JT 'The Brick' Show with Tomm Looney" on FOX Sports Radio for more than 15 years.

"Benny vs. The Penny" premieres on Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago.